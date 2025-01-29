Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday.

The mission said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families.

“We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the Indian consulate said on X.

Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation. https://t.co/MHmntScjOT January 29, 2025

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives.

“Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," he said in a post on X.

