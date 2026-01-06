Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says, 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, 27, was found dead with stab wounds in Columbia, Maryland. Her father denied that the accused, Arjun Sharma, was her boyfriend, calling him a former roommate, and demanded strict action against anyone responsible for her death. Sharma faces US murder charges.

The father of Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, who was recently found dead in the United States, has rejected claims that the main accused in her case was her former boyfriend. Anand Godishala demanded strict legal action against those responsible for his daughter’s death.

Tragic Death in Maryland

Nikitha, a 27-year-old Indian national, was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds at an apartment in Columbia, Maryland. Her death occurred just days after she was reported missing. Local authorities have named 26-year-old Arjun Sharma as the prime suspect and have secured an arrest warrant against him. Sharma faces first- and second-degree murder charges, with police alleging he killed Nikitha before fleeing to India.

Family Clarifies Relationship

Anand Godishala told PTI news agency that Sharma was never his daughter’s boyfriend. 'He is a former roommate and not her ex-boyfriend,' he said. According to the father, Sharma had previously lived with Nikitha in the apartment, along with two other individuals, and the family insists there was no romantic relationship between them.

Accused Allegedly Borrowed Money

The family has also raised concerns about Sharma’s financial dealings. Anand cited media reports indicating that Sharma had borrowed money from multiple sources and had been planning a return to India. The father suggested that these financial matters may be linked to the events leading up to his daughter’s death.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

US authorities continue to pursue Sharma, who is believed to have fled the country. The arrest warrant marks a critical step in ensuring he faces trial for the alleged murder. Meanwhile, investigators are examining all angles, including Sharma’s prior relationship with Nikitha and his financial activities, to establish motive and responsibility.

Family’s Appeal for Justice

Anand Godishala has appealed to authorities to ensure that Sharma and anyone else involved are held accountable. The family is calling for a thorough investigation to bring justice for Nikitha, emphasising that misinformation about the nature of her relationship with the accused should not cloud the investigation.

The case has drawn attention both in India and the US, highlighting concerns about the safety of Indians living abroad and the legal complexities involved when suspects flee across borders.