FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'

Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says, 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

'Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith...': Neha Dhupia MOCKS Akshaye Khanna's comeback with Dhurandhar? Actress says 'I do get anxiety when...'

Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

Delhi-NCR shivers under cold wave, AQI remains 'poor', dense fog disrupts flight operations at IGI airport

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI

Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway

Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says 'Not ex-boyfriend...'

Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, 27, was found dead with stab wounds in Columbia, Maryland. Her father denied that the accused, Arjun Sharma, was her boyfriend, calling him a former roommate, and demanded strict action against anyone responsible for her death. Sharma faces US murder charges.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says 'Not ex-boyfriend...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The father of Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, who was recently found dead in the United States, has rejected claims that the main accused in her case was her former boyfriend. Anand Godishala demanded strict legal action against those responsible for his daughter’s death.

Tragic Death in Maryland

Nikitha, a 27-year-old Indian national, was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds at an apartment in Columbia, Maryland. Her death occurred just days after she was reported missing. Local authorities have named 26-year-old Arjun Sharma as the prime suspect and have secured an arrest warrant against him. Sharma faces first- and second-degree murder charges, with police alleging he killed Nikitha before fleeing to India.

Family Clarifies Relationship

Anand Godishala told PTI news agency that Sharma was never his daughter’s boyfriend. 'He is a former roommate and not her ex-boyfriend,' he said. According to the father, Sharma had previously lived with Nikitha in the apartment, along with two other individuals, and the family insists there was no romantic relationship between them.

Accused Allegedly Borrowed Money

The family has also raised concerns about Sharma’s financial dealings. Anand cited media reports indicating that Sharma had borrowed money from multiple sources and had been planning a return to India. The father suggested that these financial matters may be linked to the events leading up to his daughter’s death.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

US authorities continue to pursue Sharma, who is believed to have fled the country. The arrest warrant marks a critical step in ensuring he faces trial for the alleged murder. Meanwhile, investigators are examining all angles, including Sharma’s prior relationship with Nikitha and his financial activities, to establish motive and responsibility.

Family’s Appeal for Justice

Anand Godishala has appealed to authorities to ensure that Sharma and anyone else involved are held accountable. The family is calling for a thorough investigation to bring justice for Nikitha, emphasising that misinformation about the nature of her relationship with the accused should not cloud the investigation.

The case has drawn attention both in India and the US, highlighting concerns about the safety of Indians living abroad and the legal complexities involved when suspects flee across borders.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta signs transformational MoU with RBI
Historic Financial Reset for Delhi: Delhi govt under the leadership of CM Rekha
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old girl child, investigation underway
Delhi: Fire at metro staff quarters claims lives of three, including 10-year-old
Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai, shares AQI of city with worrisome note: 'Makes me reduce my...'
Hina Khan can't breathe, actress is constant coughing in 'severe' air of Mumbai
Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in US court, previously famous for...
Who is Barry Pollack? Lawyer representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma, says, 'Not ex-boyfriend...'
Nikitha Godishala's father BIG claim on accused Arjun Sharma
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement