Nigerian couple among 3 arrested for duping 57-year-old woman of Rs 74 lakh

Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) on Friday arrested three persons, including a Nigerian couple for allegedly duping a 57-year-old woman to the tune of Rs 74 lakh. The accused had contacted the victim over social networking sites, befriended her and foxed her into paying him the money.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Borade (40), Aamra Obesogu (32) and his wife Kristabel Libe (30).

According to the police, in December 2017, she had come in contact with one Donald Todd, who claimed to an American national, through a social networking site. Todd claimed to be a marine engineer. From December 2017 till May last year, Todd remained in touch with the victim through social media and gained her trust.

“Todd told the victim that he had sent a parcel containing gold, silver and cash which is lying at Mumbai customs department and induced her to pay Rs 74 lakh to get the parcel cleared from the customs. He induced the woman to deposit money in various bank accounts. Later when the woman realized that she has been duped, she lodged a complaint with Mahim police and the case was later taken over by CCPS for further probe,” said a police officer.

He added probe revealed that few persons from Navi Mumbai were beneficiaries of the money.

“We first nabbed Borade, who spilt beans about his Nigerian accomplices. The Nigerian couple was arrested later on Friday. Obesogu has committed a similar offence in Pune,” the officer said.