Nicole Shanahan, Google founder's wife who allegedly had affair with Elon Musk, comes from poor background

Nicole Shanahan was born in California's Auckland in 1989.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Nicole Shanahan (File)

Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google founder Sergey Brin who allegedly had an affair with Tesla founder Elon Musk, comes from a humble background. According to WSJ, Brin, whose net worth is a whopping 95 billion dollars, has ended his friendship with Musk after the latter's affair with Nicole. He has also filed for divorce. 

Nicole was born in California's Auckland in 1989. Her parents had settled in the United States from China just two years before her birth. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Nicole was just 9 years old when her father was diagnosed with a crippling mental illness. 

Her mother used to do odd jobs at others' houses. The family was paying off their bills through social security checks. 

She studied economics, Asian studies, and Mandarin in her graduation. She later studied law at Santa Clara University. 

She worked at several places before she started her own company Clear Access IP. In 2019, she started a foundation named Bia-Eco. She donated Rs 800 crore to help women having difficulty becoming mothers.  

Brin and Nicole met each other in 2015 during a Yoga retreat. At the time Brin was divorced and she was married to a finance executive. 

They dated three years before marrying on November 7, 2018. Brin demanded a divorce in January 2022. 

According to Daily Mail, Musk and Nicole came close during an event in Miami. When Brin got to know about the brief affair, he applied for divorce. Musk allegedly apologized to Brin but couldn't dissuade him from seeking a divorce. 

Musk, however, has denied the reports saying he has met Nicole only twice in two years. He said both times there were many people around. He also said that he is friends with the Google founder.

