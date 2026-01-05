FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In 2005, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores visited Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and received a private audience.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

Nicolas Maduro's Indian connection: Venezuelan leader once came to Andhra Pradesh to meet...; was influenced by...
Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, was captured by US forces on January 3, 2026, and is currently facing federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, in a New York court. Maduro, who had been in power since 2013, was taken into custody during a pre-dawn raid in Caracas and transported to the US. Interestingly, Maduro has a spiritual connection with India, being a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba. He visited the Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, in 2005, and even had a portrait of Sai Baba displayed in his private office alongside Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez. 

Nicolas Maduro's Indian connection

Nicolas Maduro has a lesser-known spiritual connection with India, specifically with Sathya Sai Baba, which has come to light after his recent capture. In 2005, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores visited Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and received a private audience. When Sai Baba died in 2011, Venezuela declared a national day of mourning, and Maduro marked Sai Baba's centenary in 2025 with a public statement. Sai Baba organisations operated freely in Venezuela under Maduro, establishing schools and institutes, according to a report by The Sunday Guardian. The report notes that the spiritual connection started with Cilia Flores, who is said to be a follower of Sai Baba even before Maduro adopted the teachings. Flores reportedly encouraged Maduro to draw strength from Sai Baba’s messages during periods of political turmoil. On November 23, 2025, just weeks before the collapse of his regime, Maduro marked the centenary of Sathya Sai Baba with an official public statement.

Legal proceedings against Nicolas Maduro

Maduro now faces serious allegations linked to repression, violence and narco-terrorism. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media that Maduro and others "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," reinforcing the administration's legal stance. However, President Trump's own remarks added a broader political dimension to the operation. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he went beyond a law enforcement justification, stating that the United States would "run the country until we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," while also referring to reclaiming American oil interests in Venezuela. As deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro awaits arraignment in a federal court in New York, the legal proceedings ahead are expected to draw as much attention as the military operation that led to his capture.
 

