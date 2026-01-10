Nicolas Maduro’s guard’s chilling account: 20 US raiders ‘massacred’ regime forces, warns Latin America

The White House released a first-hand account of the US raid that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The post cited the account of a Venezuelan security guard who said government forces were caught off guard and overrun in what he called a “massacre.”

The White House released a first-hand account of the US raid that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The post cited the account of a Venezuelan security guard who said government forces were caught off guard and overrun in what he called a “massacre.” Sharing the post, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Stop what you are doing and read this”.

The post, framed as an interview with a Venezuelan security guard who said he was on duty during the raid, recounts a sudden and overpowering attack that left government forces unable to react. It claims radar systems inexplicably went offline before drones flooded the airspace.

“We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down,” the guard said. “The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react.” The guard claimed that only a handful of helicopters followed, deploying what he estimated to be “maybe twenty men”. He said that the Venezuelan forces were “technologically unmatched.”

“They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before. We were hundreds, but we had no chance,” he said, describing gunfire delivered with “precision and speed”, adding that it appeared as though each attacker was firing “300 rounds per minute,” he continued.

The guard also talked about a weapon that he could not verify but said that it was like a sonic or acoustic device. “It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from our nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.”

He ended with a stark warning to other countries in the region. “I’m sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States,” he said. “They have no idea what they’re capable of.”