Newly-constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara collapse in thunderstorm

The collapse comes just 6 months after the development of the area around the Gurudwara.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 08:47 PM IST

Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan collapsed due to thunderstorm in the area on Friday evening. 

Initial information suggests eight newly constructed domes of the outside perimeter of the Gurudwara collapsed in the massive thunderstorm that hit both sides of the India-Pakistan border on Friday. Four of the domes that collapsed were on minarets, two on the museum, one on Dewanistan and one on Darshan Deori.

No damage has occurred to the Sanctum Sanctorum of Kartarpur Gurudwara which is safe. The collapse comes just 6 months after the development of the area around the Gurudwara. The renovation of the Gurudwara, as well as the corridor connecting it to the Indian side, was inaugurated in November 2019 by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

The total cost of the upgrading of the Gurudwara was Pakistani rupees 13.2 billion. The Holy place has been closed since March 15 due to global COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to social media post, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science & Technology Ch Fawad Hussain said, "Conveyed this to Noor Ul Haq Qadri sb minister religious affairs with a request for an inquiry."

In November 2018, India, Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. 

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak, India. 

