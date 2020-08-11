New Zealand reports new COVID-19 case after 102 days, PM Ardern announces return of restrictions

New Zealand on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, the first case of domestic transmission in 102 days, forcing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to bring back restrictions in the city of Auckland.

Ardern said authorities have found four members of a family in Auckland who contracted the coronavirus.

New Zealand did not report any case of local transmission in the last 102 days.

Ardern announced that Auckland will move to alert level 3 restrictions from Wednesday for three days. People will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2 from Wednesday.

In another case, a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 30 from Melbourne in Australia, has also tested positive, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.