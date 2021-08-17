New Zealand reports first COVID-19 case in six months, PM announces nationwide lockdown

A case of coronavirus has come to light in New Zealand after 6 months. It is feared that this could be a Delta variant of the virus.

As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown from Tuesday.

Ardern said that the country was completely free from new cases of coronavirus for 6 months. In such a situation, after the first case of Delta Variant comes to the fore, the government cannot take any risk. While addressing the country through television, PM Ardern said, "We have seen what can be the consequences if the cases of this variant start increasing. So we have got only one chance to escape from it and we have to take advantage of it."

Referring to Australia's struggles against coronavirus, she said that the neighbouring country has fought a major battle against the Delta variant. She said that after seeing the fatal consequences of this variant in Australia, it is necessary that we take an immediate and appropriate decision on this issue so that its spread can be contained. She added that New Zealand will have to take strict steps to prevent it. Gradually, relaxations will be given, she said.

Along with the lockdown, strictness regarding masks and social distancing has also been increased in the country. Officials said that one of the reasons for taking strict measures like lockdown is that getting the delta variant in Auckland has nothing to do with border or managed isolation.

Notably, New Zealand has been appreciated all over the world for its excellent management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the population of 50 lakh, only 26 people have died due to the virus.

The result of this management was that for more than a year, people were living there in the open and there was no restriction on social gatherings. The use of masks was also very limited. However, New Zealand is still lagging behind in terms of vaccination. So far, only about 20 percent of the population has been vaccinated there.

PM Ardern said that New Zealand may be the last country to have Delta variants found. However, the tension in the country will remain till the suspected case of the Delta variant is confirmed. After that report, a decision will be taken on whether to continue or remove the lockdown in the country.