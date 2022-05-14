New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid

File photo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Saturday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I`ve joined the rest of my family and tested positive for COVID-19," Ardern wrote on Instagram on Saturday morning.

Ardern has been isolated at home with her family since Sunday when her fiancee Clarke Gayford tested positive.

READ | World’s longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Republic

"We`ve been isolating since Sunday when Clarke first tested positive. Neve (Ardern`s daughter) tested positive on Wednesday, and I returned a weak positive last night and a strong one this morning," she said.

Stating further, the Prime Minister said: "To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with COVID, I hope you take good care of yourselves."

Meanwhile, New Zealand reported 7,441 new community cases of COVID-19, 2,503 of which were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry of health said on Friday.

At present, the country has reported 1,026,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ | Who is Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, taking charge amid its worst economic crisis?