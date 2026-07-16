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New Zealand issues tsunami warning after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off South Island coast

The National Emergency Management Agency said that the advisory had been downgraded from a warning after it was determined that the earthquake was less intense than initially estimated, the news agency AFP reported.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

New Zealand issues tsunami warning after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off South Island coast
The quake had struck at a depth of 76 kilometres.
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Authorities in New Zealand on Thursday (July 16) lifted a tsunami warning issued after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of the South Island. Officials said that the threat had eased after a revised assessment of the quake. The National Emergency Management Agency said that the advisory had been downgraded from a warning after it was determined that the earthquake was less intense than initially estimated, the news agency AFP reported. GeoNet said it received over 20,000 reports from people who felt the earthquake. The main quake was reportedly followed by several weaker jolts.

Authorities had earlier appealed to people in the affected areas to move immediately to higher ground, but later advised residents to remain cautious of "strong and unusual currents" along the shoreline. The earthquake had struck at a depth of 76 kilometres, more than 80 kilometres west of Queenstown, a key tourist destination on the South Island, according to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). People residing in the area described experiencing a powerful jolt. "The shaking was very severe. I thought it was the big one we've been told is coming," the manager of a hotel in Te Anau town told AFP. Despite the strong tremors triggered by the quake, no damage had been reported by Thursday night.

Why does NZ witness frequent quakes?

New Zealand experiences frequents earthquakes as it sits at the boundary of the Australian and Pacific tectonic plates. The island country is also prone to volcanic activity. Earlier on Thursday, another 5.0-magnitude earthquake was reported off the North Island. New Zealand has also witnessed some devastating earthquakes in the past. Back in 2011, a powerful 6.3-magnitude quake had struck Christchurch city on the South Island, killing 185 people.

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