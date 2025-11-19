New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani hates Indians? US President Donald Trump's son makes BIG allegations, 'wants to arrest...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch

Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices

This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8,040 feet deep, took 17 years to build, not Singapore, China, Japan, but in...

At least 7 Maoists, including top leader Tech Shankar, shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, second encounter in 24 hours

RRB Group D Exams 2025 BIG Update: City intimation slip RELEASED at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download city slip online

Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy rejects legitimacy of her extradition, says 'India saved my...'

Zeenat Aman, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, owns luxurious home in Mumbai, seafront vacation house in..., her net worth is Rs...

Fact Check: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos with their newborn baby boy? Know truth behind viral photos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana; Watch

Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'

Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her songs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar

Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary

HomeWorld

WORLD

New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani hates Indians? US President Donald Trump's son makes BIG allegations, 'wants to arrest...'

US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has launched a scathing attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accusing that the new leader "hates Indian people".

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani hates Indians? US President Donald Trump's son makes BIG allegations, 'wants to arrest...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a scatching attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has made a big claim that NYC's first Muslim mayor "hates Indian people" and 'wants to arrest' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. 

In coversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Eric Trump stated that, "There is no place in the world that can compete against New York City, and yet you have a socialist, communist, however, you wanna label this, who wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates Jews, hates Indian population, wants to defund law enforcement. You know what that's gonna cost. It's so sad," Eric Trump said.

Eric, who is also the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said that all the new mayor needed to do was "focus on safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes and these cities will thrive on their own without government intervention."

Trump Junior has been a long critic on Zohran Mamdani. earlier, he has called him crazy and said, 'his bran cannot be allowed to spread across US.' He said, 'This is going to destroy a great American city, and we cannot allow this to spread across this country.'

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the New York City Mayoral polls, and became the first Muslim leader and youngest Mayor in New York City. He defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Zohran Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda's Kampala, on October 18, 1991. He is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He moved to Cape Town, South Africa at the age of 5. At the age of 7, he moved to New York City. He is a practicing Shia Muslim, Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

Zohran Mamdani's stance on Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu

Mamdani had earlier said that he would arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli PM set foot in New York, referring to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November 2024. "I've said time and time again, this is a city that believes in international law," Mamdani told CNN.

"This is a city that deserves its values to be reflected in our commitments, and I think our city should uphold the warrants the International Criminal Court issues."

Mamdani has repeatedly said that he would honour the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu at the airport itself, if he ever visits the city. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana; Watch
Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'
Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her songs
Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices
Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans
This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8,040 feet deep, took 17 years to build, not Singapore, China, Japan, but in...
This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8040 feet deep, took..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE