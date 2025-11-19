New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani hates Indians? US President Donald Trump's son makes BIG allegations, 'wants to arrest...'

US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has launched a scathing attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, accusing that the new leader "hates Indian people".

In a scatching attack on New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has made a big claim that NYC's first Muslim mayor "hates Indian people" and 'wants to arrest' Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

In coversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Eric Trump stated that, "There is no place in the world that can compete against New York City, and yet you have a socialist, communist, however, you wanna label this, who wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates Jews, hates Indian population, wants to defund law enforcement. You know what that's gonna cost. It's so sad," Eric Trump said.

Eric, who is also the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said that all the new mayor needed to do was "focus on safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes and these cities will thrive on their own without government intervention."

Trump Junior has been a long critic on Zohran Mamdani. earlier, he has called him crazy and said, 'his bran cannot be allowed to spread across US.' He said, 'This is going to destroy a great American city, and we cannot allow this to spread across this country.'

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the New York City Mayoral polls, and became the first Muslim leader and youngest Mayor in New York City. He defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Zohran Mamdani, 33, was born in Uganda's Kampala, on October 18, 1991. He is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He moved to Cape Town, South Africa at the age of 5. At the age of 7, he moved to New York City. He is a practicing Shia Muslim, Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

Zohran Mamdani's stance on Arresting Benjamin Netanyahu

Mamdani had earlier said that he would arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli PM set foot in New York, referring to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in November 2024. "I've said time and time again, this is a city that believes in international law," Mamdani told CNN.

"This is a city that deserves its values to be reflected in our commitments, and I think our city should uphold the warrants the International Criminal Court issues."

Mamdani has repeatedly said that he would honour the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu at the airport itself, if he ever visits the city.