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New York flood videos shock social media, expose infrastructure conditions in US global city

Several New York flood videos went viral on social media, sparking a major debate online with many critising the United States for its 'overhyped' infrastructure image after streets and subway stations are submerged after a normal spell of rainfall.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2026, 07:45 PM IST

New York flood videos shock social media, expose infrastructure conditions in US global city
Clips of New York floods spark debate on the US' deteriorating infrastructure. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral videos)
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New York City is making headlines for all the wrong reasons on social media as heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding across the global city, disrupting transport services and also leaving streets submerged under water. Most people around the world have an image of American cities as symbols of modern infrastructure, luxury living, and towering skylines, but one such metropolitan of the United States is currently trending high on social media for its condition after a normal spell of rainfall.

In several viral videos shared on X (formerly Twitter), the streets of New York City can be seen waterlogged, parked cars are submerged half under water, and trash bags are floating everywhere. The local authorities issued weather alerts and advised people to remain indoors during the intense storm. 

Take a look

In another viral video, a woman who was getting off a city bus was visibly seen being washed away in the fast-moving floodwater.

Another video shows how the stairs at a subway station are giving waterfall vibes.

New York vs Mumbai: Flood debate goes viral

 

Meanwhile, developing nations like India are often targeted online over waterlogging, drainage failures, and urban infrastructure problems during the monsoon season.

 

For many years, videos of India's financial capital, Mumbai, and national capital, New Delhi, have been shared, showing flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and traffic chaos during heavy rains.

 

However, viral clips from one of America's most influential and wealthiest cities are now raising similar criticism online, with many netizens questioning how New York's infrastructure failed after a few hours of rainfall despite the city's global reputation, especially at a time when several Indian cities are now rapidly upgrading their urban transport and drainage systems.

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