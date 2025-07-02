The Forbes’ 2025 World’s Billionaires List is out, and New York takes the first spot again, with 123 billionaires, possessing an estimated wealth of $759 billion. The United States, Russia and China's cities have take the first three spots. But where does Indian cities stand in this list?

Did you know that New York has emerged as the billionaire's heaven. The Forbes’ 2025 World’s Billionaires List is out, and New York takes the first spot again, with 123 billionaires, possessing an estimated wealth of $759 billion. New York, the financial capital of US has been on the top for 12 long years, and has lost to Beijing in 2021 but only once. Most of its ultra-rich residents are involved in finance, real estate, and retail. The next on the list is Moscow with 90 billionaires, then Hong Kong takes the third spot with 72. The United States, Russia and China's cities have take the first three spots. But where does Indian cities stand in this list?

Mumbai takes 6th spot

Mumbai, the city of dreams have taken the sixth spot with 67 billionaire, with estimated wealth of $349 billion. Mumbai, is the only Indian cities that manages to grab a spot in the top 10 list. Earlier, Mumbai was on the fourth spot, now dropped to six due to departure of two billionaires from the city. While, six new billionaires have been added to Mumbai, four of them belonging to the Doshi family.

Mumbai is the financial capital of India, and is the preferred city for many billionaires. It's top-notch infrastructure, and financial ecosystem has made it outshine Delhi and Bengaluru. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, with a personal fortune of $92.5 billion, resides in his Anitlia in Mumbai. Other billionaires like Piramals, Adanis, Birlas also resides in Mumbai.

The top 10 list