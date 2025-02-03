Passengers were evacuated using emergency slides and stairs, and the Houston Fire Department confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A United Airlines flight headed to New York from Houston was evacuated on Sunday morning after experiencing a fire during takeoff, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident occurred at approximately 8:35 AM at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where Flight 1382 had to abort its takeoff due to a "reported engine issue".



Video footage obtained by FOX 26 Houston captured flames erupting from the aircraft's wing. In the video, a flight attendant can be heard instructing passengers to stay seated, while one traveller exclaimed, “No, it's on fire!” A passenger can be heard saying, “Please, please, get us out of here”. Passengers were evacuated using emergency slides and stairs, and the Houston Fire Department confirmed that no injuries were reported. They noted that there was no need to extinguish any flames related to the incident.

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A319, which had 104 passengers and five crew members on board. Following the evacuation, passengers were transported back to the terminal by bus. A replacement flight is scheduled to depart for New York at 12:30 PM.

UNITED STATES: A United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas to New York was evacuated after catching fire during takeoff. The FAA says Flight 1382 aborted takeoff due to an engine issue. Some passengers used emergency slides. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/MmzuZmXz4c — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) February 2, 2025

The FAA has initiated an investigation into the cause of this incident.



Just days ago, an American Airlines regional jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, D.C. The crash resulted in both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River and authorities have confirmed that all 67 individuals on board are feared dead.

With PTI inputs