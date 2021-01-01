New Year 2021: World bids goodbye to 2020 amid fireworks over empty streets

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

9 times BLACKPINK's Lisa inspired us with powerful messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

New Year 2021: World bids goodbye to 2020 amid fireworks over empty streets

With more than 1.7 million people dead and 82 million infected with COVID-19 since last New Year's Eve, the year ended unlike any other in memory.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 07:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Blue, red and gold fireworks soared into the sky above the Sydney Opera House as they do every New Year's Eve, but the harbour below was a deserted ghost town, a fittingly creepy send-off for a year that will not be missed.

No light show illuminated Beijing from the top of the TV tower. The lions of London's Trafalgar Square were barricaded off, as was the Red Square in Moscow and Madrid's Puerta del Sol. In Rome, big crowds would not assemble in St Peter's for New Year`s Eve vespers, and revellers would not make their yearly dive into the Tiber.

While some cities would launch fireworks over empty streets, others, such as London and Singapore, called their displays off. Paris, Rome and Istanbul were under curfew.

New York's New Year's Eve countdown ball was set to drop on Broadway. But in place of hundreds of thousands of people jammed shoulder-to-shoulder in the Times Square, the audience would be a pre-selected group of nurses, doctors and other key workers, their families kept six feet (2 metres) apart in socially distanced pens.

With more than 1.7 million people dead and 82 million infected around the globe since last New Year's Eve - yet hope emerging that new vaccines can help tame the pandemic - the year ended unlike any other in memory.

Angela Merkel, in her 16th New Year's Eve address as German chancellor, said as much: "I think I am not exaggerating when I say: never in the last 15 years have we found the old year so heavy. And never have we, despite all the worries and some scepticism, looked forward to the new one with so much hope."

China's President Xi Jinping said the year's extraordinary hardship had allowed people to demonstrate their resilience: "Only in hard times can courage and perseverance be manifested. Only after polishing can a piece of jade be finer."

Quite A Year

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated a year ago, thousands were expected to gather at landmarks across the city centre to count down to 2021. Some said they were being cautious, but not particularly worried.

"Safety is the priority," said Wuhan resident Wang Xuemei, 23, a teacher.

In Australia, where Sydney's fireworks annually serve as the world's first big visual display of the new year, gatherings were banned and internal borders shut. Most people were barred from Sydney's downtown.

The virus did not stop North Korea from staging its celebration in Pyongyang. State media showed revellers in face masks filling the main square for a concert and fireworks. But in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, where Spaniards typically count down to midnight by stuffing grapes into their mouths at each clock strike, police put up barriers to keep people out.

Jose Angel Balsa, a 61-year-old retiree, said he would spend the evening "with family, just the four of us at home, holding lots of video calls and hoping for this to end as soon as possible."

In Britain, under ever-tighter restrictions to fight a new, more contagious variant of the virus, official billboards instruct the public to "see in the New Year safely at home".

Italy's bars and restaurants were closed, and a curfew imposed for 10 p.m. The rules prevented the traditional assembly of thousands of Roman Catholic worshippers for New Year's Eve vespers at St Peter's Basilica. Pope Francis cancelled plans to lead the service because of a flare-up of his sciatica, the Vatican said, and a cardinal read the pope's sermon to a small congregation at a secondary altar.

At "A la Ville de Rodez", an upmarket delicatessen in Paris, manager Brice Tapon sent customers home with packages of foie gras, truffles and pate for groups of two or three. Rules forbid more than six adults to gather around the dinner table.

One of the customers, Anne Chaplin, said she would "stuff myself with foie gras, champagne and all this food." "And I’ll stay home."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aamir Khan to make acting comeback, sets box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 on Christmas 2024: Report

Meet India’s highest paid actress, yet to deliver a hit film, was once a supermodel, charges Rs 1 crore per minute

Explainer: What makes a train 'superfast' and how are prices of such trains determined?

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shines in 'chartbuster song', says Anirudh's track is 'Jawan's tha tha thaiya'

'Terrible experience': Fans slam BookMyShow as IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 pre-sale tickets get sold out in an hour

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE