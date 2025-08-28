Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US trade negotiations, says,' we'll come...'

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far

Who is Robin Westman? Minneapolis school shooter Identified as trans woman after his 'violence fantasies' videos emerge online

Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same' after seeing pics of this character: 'What's the point?'

Viral video: Salman Khan worships Lord Ganesha, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Salim, Salma, Arbaaz, Riteish, Genelia; leaves netizens divided

New US Visa rules: Trump administration to tighten duration for students, exchange visitors, journalists, here's why

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside

Meet couple, who once went broke, later sold their startup for whopping Rs 210 crore, their business was...

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US trade negotiations, says,' we'll come...'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US

Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same' after seeing pics of this character: 'What's the point?'

Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same'

Viral video: Salman Khan worships Lord Ganesha, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Salim, Salma, Arbaaz, Riteish, Genelia; leaves netizens divided

Viral video: Salman Khan worships Lord Ganesha, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

New US Visa rules: Trump administration to tighten duration for students, exchange visitors, journalists, here's why

DHS said the changes would allow immigration officers to "periodically and directly assess whether nonimmigrants are complying with the conditions of their classifications and US immigration laws.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 06:45 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

New US Visa rules: Trump administration to tighten duration for students, exchange visitors, journalists, here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed new regulations to replace the "duration of status" framework with fixed admission periods for nonimmigrant academic students (F), exchange visitors (J), and representatives of foreign information media (I).

According to the notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) issued by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the DHS aims to amend its regulations to ensure that F, J, and I nonimmigrants are admitted for a specific time period rather than indefinitely as long as they comply with the terms of their status.

The NPRM states that "nonimmigrants who would like to stay in the United States beyond their fixed date of admission would need to apply directly to DHS for an extension of stay (EOS)." 

The proposed changes come in response to concerns about oversight and national security. DHS highlighted that the current system, which allows admission for "duration of status" without a fixed end date, "does not afford immigration officers enough predetermined opportunities to directly verify that aliens are engaging only in authorised activities."

The Department noted that the increase in admissions has posed challenges. In 2023 alone, more than 1.6 million F-1 students, over 500,000 J exchange visitors, and 32,470 I visa holders were admitted to the United States. DHS further said the proposed framework would align F, J, and I visa holders with most other nonimmigrant classifications, which already operate under fixed admission periods. It added that "greater oversight would deter fraud and abuse and strengthen the integrity of these nonimmigrant classifications."

Key proposed changes include limiting admission and extension periods for F and J nonimmigrants to a maximum of four years, reducing the grace period for F-1 students after completion of studies from 60 to 30 days, restricting graduate-level F-1 students from changing programs mid-course, and setting a 240-day cap for I visa holders, except for certain cases involving the People's Republic of China.

DHS said the changes would allow immigration officers to "periodically and directly assess whether nonimmigrants are complying with the conditions of their classifications and US immigration laws."Public comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by the deadline set in the Federal Register notice under Docket No. ICEB-2025-0001.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised letter for this actor's mother recovering from heart attack: 'He is unbelievable'
Big B wrote letter for this actor's mother recovering from heart attack
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars marketing defective...
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika in MAJOR trouble? FIR filed against superstars for...
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages, Baseer Ali reveals he got his mother married, but his stepfather...
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand talks about her dark past, two failed marriages
PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
PM Modi's BIG statement as Trump's 50% US tariff deadline looms
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025, his strike rate is...
6,6,6,6: Rinku Singh smashes half century ahead of Asia Cup 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE