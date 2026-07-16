FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Once strong supporter of PM Modi, why is Sonam Wangchuk now demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?

Explained: Why Sonam Wangchuk turned from Modi supporter to government critic

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Messi And Argentina Survived To Reach World Cup Final | ARG vs ENG

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Messi And Argentina Survived To Reach World Cup Final | ARG vs ENG

Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike

Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for foreign students, journalists revised; Know other changes

The regulation also sets specific time limits for J-1 exchange visitors and I visas granted to foreign journalists. The proposal will now go to Congress for review before it comes into force.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 08:33 PM IST

New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for foreign students, journalists revised; Know other changes
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

International students in the US, including over 3.3 lakh Indians, may soon face tougher immigration norms. The US Department of Homeland Security has finalized a rule that scraps the decades-old “duration of status” policy and replaces it with a fixed stay period. 

As per Bloomberg, the new rule issued Thursday limits F-1 student visa holders to a maximum of four years in the US. Students who require additional time to finish their degrees will need to apply to DHS for an extension before their permitted stay ends. 

The regulation also sets specific time limits for J-1 exchange visitors and I visas granted to foreign journalists. The proposal will now go to Congress for review before it comes into force.

Why is the US bringing this new visa rule change?

The Trump administration said the goal of the changes is better visa oversight and stronger national security. But colleges and education groups say the rule could cause problems for thousands of international students in courses that take more than 4 years to complete.  

Earlier, F-1 students came to the US under “duration of status.” This meant there was no fixed end date — they could stay as long as they were full-time students and followed the rules. 

That system has now been ended by the new DHS rule.

Visa monitoring increased for National Security

Once the 4-year admission window ends, students won’t be allowed to continue studying automatically. If their degree or research program is still in progress, they will need to request an extension of legal status from DHS. 

The same rule will cover J-1 exchange visitors — including many foreign researchers and scholars at US universities — along with journalists on I visas. 

DHS said the purpose of the change is to tighten monitoring of temporary visa holders and enhance national security measures.

How does new visa rule change will impact students?

The rule is likely to affect Indian students the most, as they now make up the largest group of international students in the US. 

According to the Open Doors 2024 report, over 331,000 Indian students were enrolled at US colleges and universities in the 2023-24 academic year. They represent nearly 30% of all international students in the country. 

A large number of Indian students are enrolled in programs that run beyond four years, such as PhDs, research-based master’s degrees, medical training, engineering research, and other specialized professional courses. 

Under the new system, these students will need to get an extension from DHS before their authorized stay ends if they want to continue studying legally.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train to launch July 17 in Haryana: Route, features and why it matters| Explained
India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train to launch July 17 in Haryana
New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for foreign students, journalists revised; Know other changes
New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for students, journalists revised
Once strong supporter of PM Modi, why is Sonam Wangchuk now demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?
Explained: Why Sonam Wangchuk turned from Modi supporter to government critic
Viral video: Vivek Oberoi 'shamelessly evades' speaking on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike; netizens brutally bash him: 'Salman bhai sahi tha'
Vivek Oberoi 'shamelessly evades' speaking on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister amid hunger strike
Arvind Kejriwal suggests PM appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement