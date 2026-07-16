New US Visa Rules: Cap on duration of stay for foreign students, journalists revised; Know other changes

The regulation also sets specific time limits for J-1 exchange visitors and I visas granted to foreign journalists. The proposal will now go to Congress for review before it comes into force.

International students in the US, including over 3.3 lakh Indians, may soon face tougher immigration norms. The US Department of Homeland Security has finalized a rule that scraps the decades-old “duration of status” policy and replaces it with a fixed stay period.

As per Bloomberg, the new rule issued Thursday limits F-1 student visa holders to a maximum of four years in the US. Students who require additional time to finish their degrees will need to apply to DHS for an extension before their permitted stay ends.

The regulation also sets specific time limits for J-1 exchange visitors and I visas granted to foreign journalists. The proposal will now go to Congress for review before it comes into force.

Why is the US bringing this new visa rule change?

The Trump administration said the goal of the changes is better visa oversight and stronger national security. But colleges and education groups say the rule could cause problems for thousands of international students in courses that take more than 4 years to complete.

Earlier, F-1 students came to the US under “duration of status.” This meant there was no fixed end date — they could stay as long as they were full-time students and followed the rules.

That system has now been ended by the new DHS rule.

Visa monitoring increased for National Security

Once the 4-year admission window ends, students won’t be allowed to continue studying automatically. If their degree or research program is still in progress, they will need to request an extension of legal status from DHS.

The same rule will cover J-1 exchange visitors — including many foreign researchers and scholars at US universities — along with journalists on I visas.

DHS said the purpose of the change is to tighten monitoring of temporary visa holders and enhance national security measures.

How does new visa rule change will impact students?

The rule is likely to affect Indian students the most, as they now make up the largest group of international students in the US.

According to the Open Doors 2024 report, over 331,000 Indian students were enrolled at US colleges and universities in the 2023-24 academic year. They represent nearly 30% of all international students in the country.

A large number of Indian students are enrolled in programs that run beyond four years, such as PhDs, research-based master’s degrees, medical training, engineering research, and other specialized professional courses.

Under the new system, these students will need to get an extension from DHS before their authorized stay ends if they want to continue studying legally.