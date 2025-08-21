Add DNA as a Preferred Source
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants

The Trump administration will look for “anti-American” views, including on social media, to assess the applications of people applying for a green card and a visa to live in the United States.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

The Donald Trump administration has tightened the immigration policy as it instructed immigration officers to weigh applicants’ support for “anti-American ideologies and activities.” Under the new policy, the officers are required to screen visa and green card applicants for their pro-American views, including having their social media checked. The new move will affect thousands of Indian students and professionals seeking acceptance of their visa, green card, as officers will look into their past and present views that defy American views.

What is  new US immigration policy on 'Anti-Americanism'

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” said agency spokesperson Matthew Tragesser. “US Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible. Immigration benefits – including to live and work in the United States – remain a privilege, not a right," according to the Guardian. 

The new policy instructs US immigration officers to assign ‘overwhelming negative weight to cases where applicants support, endorse or promote terrorist groups or anti-American ideologies. They will also weigh in cases where applicants support or espouse antisemitic organisations. They are asked to take note of family ties, community standing, against negative elements, including immigration violations and criminal history, among other factors, to determine approval of the Green card and Visa. 

How will it affect Indian students?

Meanwhile, the US immigration’s new policy doesn't clearly define "anti-American ideologies and activities." It may refer to a law that prohibits certain groups, like anarchists and communists. However, it doesn't mention "anti-American" views, which makes it unclear for applicants, leading to confusion or overly broad interpretations.

The Trump administration’s latest move on immigration is expected to deter further immigrants and international students from coming to the US. Previously,  6,000 student visas have been revoked by the US State Department. Even the State Department had advised the embassies and consulates to vet student visa applicants on the basis of hostile attitudes towards American culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.

