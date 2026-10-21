New US-Iran War to begin? Tehran refuses to give away enriched Uranium

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Pakistan army chief Asim Munir that Tehran will not allow enriched uranium to be moved out and talks with US will resume only after its demands are met.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei has told Pakistan army chief Asim Munir that Tehran will not allow its enriched uranium to be moved out of the country, while reiterating that peace talks with the United States would only resume after Iranian demands are met.

Munir is in Tehran as part of a renewed push to mediate a peace deal in the conflict between the US and Iran. Rezaei, Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, stated that the nuclear material "constitutes a major asset and national wealth for the Iranian people," AFP reported.

No talks until US builds trust: Iran

On dialogue with Washington, Rezaei said, "There will be no negotiations until America takes steps to build trust -- a process that must begin with the fulfilment of Iran's conditions."

During his meeting with Pakistan's army chief, Rezaei also highlighted Tehran's lack of "trust" in Washington.

"Today, our nation does not trust America. It believes that if we enter the negotiations, they (the Americans) will attack us again," he said.

Rezaei's remarks reflect Iran's hardened stance on mediation. Tehran has repeatedly said ceasefire talks would only begin after the US accepts its demands, which include ending a US blockade on its ports, lifting all sanctions on oil exports, and ending hostilities on all fronts.

Pakistan Army Chief meets Iran's top leadership

Munir, who is on his fifth visit to Iran since June, met the country's top leadership on Tuesday as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

Accompanied by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Iran's state-run TV. He also met Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of Tehran's chief negotiators.

Ghalibaf echoed Rezaei's remarks on eroding "trust" in Washington, citing alleged US violations of the ceasefire agreement signed in June. He stressed that Washington must meet Iran's seven conditions and that threats would not change Tehran's strategic decisions, PTI reported.

His remarks come days after US officials said Washington was reportedly considering using its largest non-nuclear bomb -- the "mother of all bombs" -- against Iran if President Donald Trump orders renewed military operations.

US-Iran conflict at volatile impasse

The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has dragged on for eight months. A ceasefire framework agreed in June unravelled within a month over issues including navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

Washington is demanding a total halt to Iran's nuclear ambitions and exerting economic pressure through sanctions. Iran maintains it will not give up its enriched uranium while denying it seeks nuclear weapons.