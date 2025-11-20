FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New Twist in Donald Trump-Elon Musk feud: US President takes sharp jibe at Tesla CEO, says, 'You're so...'

Hours after hinting at a possible easing of tensions with Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump delivered a sharp six-word jab at the Tesla chief during his address at the US Saudi Investment Forum, revisiting their months-long friction.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Hours after hinting at a possible easing of tensions with Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump delivered a sharp six-word jab at the Tesla chief during his address at the US Saudi Investment Forum, revisiting their months-long friction.

Trump, speaking in his familiar off-the-cuff manner, repeatedly referenced the support he claimed to have given Musk during the billionaire's short period heading the Department of Government Efficiency. "Has he ever thanked me for that properly?" he asked the crowd, before returning moments later to remark, "You are so lucky I'm with you, Elon."

He went on to promote a tax credit tied to electric vehicle purchases, framing it as a boost for middle-income buyers. "Even people that go buy a car, they've never had this," he said, before segueing into a broader point about deductions. "You know, middle-income people don't know what the word deduction is. They don't know. This room, they live on deductions," he added. "Me too. How much of a deduction do I get? We all live on it."

Trump said his administration was offering "the middle class a deduction on the interest if they buy one of a nice Tesla car and they borrow the money." Turning again to Musk, he repeated, "You're so lucky. I'm with you, Elon," and then joked, "Although I do let him buy other-than-electric cars, but these are minor details."

Hours later, Musk responded on X, writing: "I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world."

The exchange followed Musk's attendance at a White House dinner with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, only their second public interaction since their high-profile split earlier this year.

Musk, who had supported Trump in the last election, later took charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, where he oversaw cuts to federal spending and staff. Tensions escalated after Musk criticised Trump's sweeping tax-and-spending agenda as irresponsible and announced plans to launch a new political party. Trump in turn warned that federal assistance benefiting Musk's companies could be withdrawn.

Subsequent reports indicated that Musk's rising criticism weighed on Tesla's public image, contributing to weaker sales and stock performance. Since then, both figures have kept their distance, appearing together publicly only for a brief handshake at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September.

The latest encounter came as Trump hosted the Saudi crown prince, who has been seeking to restore his standing in Western capitals and strengthen ties with Washington. Musk's presence at the dinner pointed to a renewed easing of tensions between two of the most influential figures in American public life.

