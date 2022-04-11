New Pakistan PM to be elected today, Shehbaz Sharif top contender

A day after Imran Khan was ousted from the top post in the country, the Pakistan Parliament is all set to elect a new Prime Minister today, April 11. The National Assembly will convene on Monday to decide on who will be the new PM of the country.

The assembly session for the PM election is set to take place in the afternoon today, while opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have filed their nominations for the top post in the country.

Though the decision will be announced later today, Shehbaz Sharif, who is the brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, remains the frontrunner for the post. It is expected that Sharif will be the one replacing Imran Khan as the Pakistan PM.

Imran Khan has become the first prime minister of Pakistan to be ousted by a no-confidence vote. Khan had been trying to defer the vote and had managed to stick around for an extra week, after which the opposition successfully voted him out of his post.

After a 13-hour long parliament session in Pakistan, the opposition ousted Imran Khan through a no-trust vote, leading to the fall of his government. Khan also alleged a foreign conspiracy behind his downfall, a claim which was later refuted by the White House.

Imran Khan had also praised India in his statement before he was removed from the PM post. He had called India a nation of “khuddar quam”, saying that no superpower can dictate its terms to the country, while admitting that the relations between Islamabad and New Delhi are not good.

Shehbaz Sharif, who currently remains the frontrunner for the post of Pakistan PM, is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. It is expected that Sharif will form a coalition government with the PPP.

It must be noted that no prime minister in the history of Pakistan has completed one full term till now. After Imran Khan was ousted, country-wide protests were launched by PTI supporters, who chanted the slogan “chowkidar chor hai”.