New ‘most mutated COVID-19 variant’ found in South Africa

South Africa: A new COVID-19 variant, C.1.2, detected in South Africa and several other countries, has put global health experts on alarm.

As per a new study that is preprint and awaits peer review, the C.1.2 variant may be more infectious and have the ability to evade COVID-19 vaccines currently available.

The study, conducted by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, showed that C.1.2, first detected in May 2021, had evolved from C.1 strain which was detected last in January.

The scientists discovered that C.1.2 has “mutated substantially” in comparison to C.1. The new strain also has more mutations from the original COVID-19 strain that emerged from Wuhan, China, compared to all other Variants of Concern (VOC) or Variants of Interest (VOI) detected across the world so far.

Not just South Africa, the presence of C.1.2 has also been confirmed in other countries like China, England, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mauritius.