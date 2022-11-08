Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

New monogram for King Charles' wife Camilla unveiled

Camilla, the Queen Consort: The new monogram combines Camilla`s initial 'C' and 'R' for Regina.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

New monogram for King Charles' wife Camilla unveiled
New monogram for King Charles' wife Camilla unveiled.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new monogram for King Charles' wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort. It is designed by Prof Ewan Clayton who is a core member of staff at The Royal Drawing School.

The new monogram combines Camilla`s initial 'C' and 'R' for Regina, a Latin word for queen, and a crown. The cypher will be used on official correspondence, Buckingham Palace said. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, it added.

The statement added that the new symbol will be used on the Queen Consort`s cross which she will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.

In September, the Palace had revealed the new cypher to be used by King Charles III which was personally chosen by him, from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms. King Charles`s cypher will be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes.

READ | Former US President Donald Trump to make ‘important announcement’ on November 15, here’s what it could be

While the King`s coronation will take place on May 8, 2023, the Queen Consort will also be crowned on the same date in a similar but simpler ceremony.

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prakash Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.