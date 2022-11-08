New monogram for King Charles' wife Camilla unveiled.

Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new monogram for King Charles' wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort. It is designed by Prof Ewan Clayton who is a core member of staff at The Royal Drawing School.

The new monogram combines Camilla`s initial 'C' and 'R' for Regina, a Latin word for queen, and a crown. The cypher will be used on official correspondence, Buckingham Palace said. It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, it added.

The Queen Consort new cypher is made of up of Her Majesty’s monogram for Camilla, and R for Regina, Latin for Queen and a crown.



The cypher will be used on official correspondence. pic.twitter.com/9ipokZJ9JN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 8, 2022

The statement added that the new symbol will be used on the Queen Consort`s cross which she will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.

In September, the Palace had revealed the new cypher to be used by King Charles III which was personally chosen by him, from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms. King Charles`s cypher will be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes.

While the King`s coronation will take place on May 8, 2023, the Queen Consort will also be crowned on the same date in a similar but simpler ceremony.

