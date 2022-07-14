New infectious Covid sub-variant found in Netherlands, know all about Centaurusis

(Image Source: Reuters)

Another highly contagious sub-variant of the Omicron, nicknamed Centaurus has emerged. Netherlands on Wednesday announced that it has detected a case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75. Health experts have expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The sub-variant Centaurus, first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 14 countries, including the US, Britain, Germany and Australia.

All these variants have been found in a sample taken in the Northeast Gelderland province, which was collected on June 26. The Dutch National Institute of Public Health gave this information on Wednesday. Although not much information is available about this variant, but it is said to be highly contagious.

Read | Covid-19: India has a new Omicron sub-variant, may be alarming, says Israeli expert

Last week, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), tweeted that they are closely monitoring all these variants but there is very limited results to analyse. She also said that some more mutations have been seen in the spike protein of all these variants.

What is BA.2.75?

BA.2.75 or Centaurus is an off-shoot of the BA.2 Omicron substrain that caused the last wave of Covid in April.

It was first detected in India in May and has been found in at least 14 other countries, including the UK and US.

Early analysis suggests BA.2.75 is more transmissible than both BA.2 and BA.5, which is behind the surge in cases in UK.

Some scientists fear it may be the most contagious and better equipped to evade any immunity from vaccines and previous infection.

But there is no evidence to suggest it is more likely to cause serious disease.

More cases of BA.5 sub-variant in the US

Meanwhile, infection cases are increasing rapidly in the United States due to the highly contagious BA.5 variant of the Covid-19 virus. The rate of people getting infected due to this variant is 65% while 16% of people are infected with BA.4.

In a few weeks, the number of people being hospitalised with the new Omicron sub-variant has increased. Along with the state and city administration, the White House is also taking new steps to deal with it. Some experts believe that this warning has been given too late.