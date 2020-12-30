Amid rise in cases, UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines for use

Troubled by the new coronavirus strain and rapid increase in caseload, the UK on Wednesday approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use after authorisation by the country's medicines regulator.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the country's Health Ministry said.

The UK has already vaccinated hundreds of thousands of patients with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and its rollout will continue.

The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to roll out the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, the government said.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised the priority should be to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible.

"Everyone will still receive their second dose and this will be within 12 weeks of their first. The second dose completes the course and is important for longer term protection," the government said.

"From today the NHS across the UK will prioritise giving the first dose of the vaccine to those in the most high-risk groups. With two vaccines now approved, we will be able to vaccinate a greater number of people who are at highest risk, protecting them from the disease and reducing mortality and hospitalisation," it added.

AstraZeneca also issued a statement saying that it was shown to be safe and effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection in clinical trials.

"Authorisation recommends 2 doses administered with an interval of b/w 4 and 12 weeks. This regimen was shown in clinical trials to be safe & effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, with no severe cases & no hospitalisations more than 14 days after second dose," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The approval for COVID-19 vaccine by UK government is good news for India because the government was reportedly waiting for this approval and it is expected that Indian regulators would call SEC meet soon to reconsider the data and approve AstraZeneca vaccine for its use in India.