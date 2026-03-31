New Covid variant 'Cicada' with 70+ mutations detected in over 23 nations, should India be concerned? check its symptoms, risks

A new strain of Covid-19 nicknamed ‘Cicada’ has been detected in over 23 nations. It comes from the Omicron family of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its symptoms are similar to that of earlier variants of Coronavirus.

Years after the world had forgotten Coronavirus and its effects were rarely seen globally in the last few years, however, Covid-19 seems to have returned and this time with a new Covid-19 subvariant BA.3.2, commonly known as ‘Cicada’. The new variant has been detected in many nations, including the United States, and is now going viral internationally.

According to Business Standard, the new variant of the Covid-19 virus has already spread in at least 23 countries. Though, it has not yet showed its signs in India, the country is yet to witness any new incident of the virus stemming from the new covid variant. Despite any news of Coronavirus in India, health authorities are monitoring the situation carefully.

Experts are also of the view that there is no immediate cause for alarm in India.

BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’: What is the new COVID Variant?

The BA. 3.2 variant belongs to the Omicron family of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It has been given a nickname, “Cicada”. The name is given due to its strange pattern of re-emergence after periods of low visibility, like the insect’s lifecycle. Health experts have, as of now, classified it into a “variant under monitoring,” which means that the health authorities have been closely monitoring the situation but at this stage it is not considered a major threat.

BA.3.2 Cicada COVID Variant Symptoms

The symptoms of Cicada COVID are mostly similar to its family of virus, Omicron strains. Most reported cases include:

-Sore throat

-Persistent cough

-Fever and chills

-Fatigue

-Runny or blocked nose

-Headache and muscle aches

For most individuals, especially those vaccinated, symptoms tend to remain mild to moderate.

How dangerous is Cicada?

The new variant also reportedly carries 70-75 mutations, most of which it carries in the spike protein, that part of the virus that allows it to invade human cells, as per a report in The Economic Times.

This could help it to not only spread more easily, but even to partially bypass the immune system. However, experts argue that mutations in the virus do not necessarily make it deadlier.