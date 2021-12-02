New COVID-19 variant Omicron emerged much earlier than thought? Doctor makes STUNNING claim

In a significant claim, an Israeli docgor has claimed that he contracted new COVID-19 variant Omicron in London much earlier than the new variant was first found in South Africa, It is to be noted that Dr Elad Maor was one of the first people in the world to become infected with Omicron.

Talking to Guardian, Dr Maor, who is a cardiologist at Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv, said that he went to London in November to attend a medical conference.

According to Dr Maor, he landed in London on November 19 and stayed four nights at a hotel in North London and then returned to Israel. Dr Maor added that he started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms within days after returning from London and tested positive for coronavirus on November 27.

Dr Maor has shown mild Covid-19 symptoms, including fever, muscle ache and a sore throat.

In the interview, Dr Maor said "he cannot be certain how or when he became infected", but said that it is likely that other attendees at the confernece could have been exposed to the virus too.

"I got the Omicron in London, for sure...That is interesting because that was 10 days ago in London - really, really early," said Dr Elad Maor.

Dr Maor case first came to light much before an alarm was sounded by South African officials over Omciron. Dr Maor's claim has sparked a debate that whether the Omicron variant emerged earlier than previously thought.