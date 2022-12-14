New clue in Malaysian flight disappearance makes shocking revelation; MH370 pilots ‘deliberately’ crashed plane

Mysterious case of Malaysian Airlines MH370 disappearance (File photo)

The disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 became one of the biggest mysteries of the 21st century, with many conspiracy theories attached to it. Some claimed that the flight was hijacked while others speculated the involvement of aliens from outer space.

Now, some new evidence has been uncovered regarding the crash of the Malaysian flight, which suggests that the MH370 pilots might have deliberately crashed the plane, with the debris scattering across the ocean during the crash.

Over eight years after the disappearance of the MH370 Malaysian Airlines flight, some debris including the landing door from the Boeing 777 flight was found at the home of a Madagascan fisherman in November this year, according to a report in The Independent.

According to experts, this is one of the most crucial clues that suggest that the pilots of the ill-fated flight MH370 were set to destroy the aircraft by crashing it. The disappearance of the flight claimed the lives of 239 passengers and crew members.

After a close evaluation of the landing door, experts said that the damage and dents on it suggest that the flight was intentionally crashed with violent force by the pilots of MH370, and was not landed softly on water, which is the normal protocol during any sort of malfunction in an aircraft.

As quoted by the Independent, British engineer Richard Godfrey said, “The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean.”

Godfrey further said that the high impact of the plane crash, as speculated by the condition of the door, must have disintegrated the engine and was aimed at burying the debris of the plane deep in the ocean, so no evidence can be found.

The clarity reason behind the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines MH370 flight is still not known, with the debris and the bodies of the passengers not found even after an extensive search of eight years.

