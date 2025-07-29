Twitter
WORLD

New 'cannibal' robot developed in THIS country, can grow and heal itself by consuming...

Scientists at Columbia University in the US have developed a robot capable of growing and healing by consuming other robots. Researchers behind the invention say it marks a major step in the creation of self-sustaining machines. Read on to know more about it.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

New 'cannibal' robot developed in THIS country, can grow and heal itself by consuming...
The "cannibal" robot, as it is being called, works through a process that has described as "robot metabolism."

Scientists at Columbia University in New York, United States have developed a robot capable of growing and healing by consuming other robots. Researchers behind the invention say it marks a major step in the creation of self-sustaining machines that can lead to a whole new dimension of autonomy for artificial intelligence (AI) tech. The "cannibal" robot, as it is being called, works through a process that has described as "robot metabolism." It allows the machine to self-assemble and enhance its performance by adding new pieces and discarding old parts that have run out of battery or no longer serve a purpose.

How does the 'cannibal' robot work?
Columbia University researchers said about the invention: "It is possible to form machines that can grow physically and become more capable within their lifetime by consuming and recycling material from their immediate surroundings and other machines." The study has been published in the journal Science Advances. The researchers demonstrated how Truss Links -- a robotic magnet stick inspired by the Geomag toy -- can self-assemble into two-dimensional shapes which could later turn into three-dimensional robots. The robot can further improve itself by adding new parts, effectively "growing" and becoming more capable.

What do researchers say about it?
While the development of self-sustaining robots is still in an early stage, researchers say the creation of Truss Links is a stride towards a future where robots can adapt and improvise all by themselves. "True autonomy means robots must not only think for themselves but also physically sustain themselves," Philippe Martin Wyder, the lead author of the study, said in a statement. "Just as biological life absorbs and integrates resources, these robots grow, adapt, and repair using materials from their environment or from other robots." Online reactions to the news have been mixed, with many people questioning the need for such a machine. "Science fiction was a warning, not an instruction manual," one user quipped on social media.

