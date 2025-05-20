Other voices have added to the fear. A self-proclaimed psychic from Japan predicted an April 26 quake in Tokyo Bay—which didn’t happen.

A comic book, a psychic, and a feng shui master have stirred up fear across East Asia, causing some tourists to cancel or delay their trips to Japan over earthquake predictions. It all started with Ryo Tatsuki, a Japanese manga artist whose 1999 comic The Future I Saw appeared to predict the devastating 2011 Tohoku earthquake. Her updated version, released in 2021, warns of another major quake on July 5, 2025—claiming a crack will form under the sea between Japan and the Philippines, sending massive waves to the shore.

Although scientists say it’s nearly impossible to predict earthquakes, these claims have sparked panic online. Travellers, especially from Hong Kong and mainland China, are taking these predictions seriously.

Travel agencies are also feeling the impact.

Japan lies in the "Ring of Fire," an area known for earthquakes. And while the government did say there’s an 80% chance of a major quake in the Nankai Trough within 30 years, experts caution against relying on specific predictions.

Other voices have added to the fear. A self-proclaimed psychic from Japan predicted an April 26 quake in Tokyo Bay—which didn’t happen. A Hong Kong feng shui master has also advised people to avoid Japan from April onward.

Despite the buzz, many are continuing with their plans. Japan welcomed a record 10.5 million visitors in the first three months of 2025. Over 2.3 million tourists came from mainland China and 647,000 from Hong Kong, showing year-on-year growth.

While some, like Hong Kong yoga teacher Samantha Tang, have postponed trips out of caution, others, like Vic Shing, remain unfazed.

“I’ve heard about the prophecy,” said Shing, who’s heading to Tokyo and Osaka in June. “But predictions like these have never been reliable. Japan knows how to handle earthquakes.”

Officials are pushing back against the rumours. Miyagi’s governor, Yoshihiro Murai, criticised the spread of “unscientific” claims hurting tourism, and Japan’s Cabinet Office reminded the public that no technology can accurately predict earthquakes.