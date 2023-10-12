'Never seen such...': Australian Speaker recalls PM Modi's 'rockstar reception' in Sydney

During his three-day visit to Australia in May this year, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Albanese and also addressed a historic community program. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia this year, politician and the 32nd Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Milton Dick has said that his reception in Sydney was of a rockstar one.

Lauding the popularity of PM Modi across the globe, Australian speaker Milton Dick, in an exclusive interview with ANI on Thursday, said, "Our PM (Anthony Albanese) visited here, and indeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Australia earlier this year. I can't underscore just how important those visits are. We have seen our PM visit twice and a very successful visit by PM Modi to Australia. In my lifetime, I have never seen such a response or such avidly pouring support for a world leader and it was such a privilege for our country to host the Prime Minister."

"The reception he received in Sydney was really one of a rockstar. Thousands of people turned out. And, if you go to Australia, there are 1 million people of Indian heritage...Not only does that make our country stronger but it makes our link even stronger between India and Australia," he said.

Speaking further on PM Modi's popularity as a world leader, he added, "I think the Prime Minister has worked hard on building those relationships... even our Prime Minister values those friendships as well. I guess it is about ensuring over the last year and a half we have seen ministers visiting from here to India. This is not my first visit to India and I came to India as a newly elected member of the parliament in 2018. It was a very visit for me as a parliamentarian and it shaped my views and values about the Indian economy and the Indian community. And now as the 32nd speaker of the House of Representatives to lead a delegation to India has been the honour of a lifetime."

During his three-day visit to Australia in May this year, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Albanese and also addressed a historic community program. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians. Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians.

The Australia-India relationship is already strong, but both saw the potential for growth and an opportunity for a better future. PM Modi also thanked the people of Australia, the Government of Australia, and his Australian counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality. PM Modi reassured that the two leaders would work together to strengthen the friendship of the two countries.