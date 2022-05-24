'Never have I been so ashamed': Russian envoy to UN resigns over Ukraine war

Boris Bondarev wrote about growing 'lies and unprofessionalism' at Russia's Foreign Ministry and took particular aim at Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

A senior Russian diplomat posted at the United Nations Office in Geneva has announced his resignation over the Ukraine war. Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev, 41, said he had submitted his resignation against Russian President Vladimir Putin 'waging an aggressive war' in Ukraine, before sending a letter to foreign allies.

In a letter received Monday morning to the Russian mission, Boris Bondarev has confirmed his resignation. He wrote, "In my 20-year long career as a diplomat, I have seen many changes in foreign policy, but I have never felt so ashamed of my country before February 24 this year." Let us remind you that Russia had invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year.

When contacted on phone, Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev confirmed his resignation, saying he had submitted his resignation to Ambassador Gennady Gatilov, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office. However, efforts were made to contact the spokesperson of the mission, but their response could not be received.

Meanwhile, in his letter to foreign allies, which he mailed to about 40 diplomats and others, Bondarev wrote in English, "Those who conceived the war want only one thing, to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity."

Boris Bondarev railed against the growing 'lies and unprofessionalism' at Russia's Foreign Ministry and took particular aim at Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Significantly, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Three months have passed since the war between the two countries, but the situation is still worse. This move of Russia has been criticised by many countries around the world. Russia has also had to face opposition in its home for this action against Ukraine.