Spooky, right?


Netizens react hilariously as baby's 'demonic' photo goes viral

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 01:21 PM IST

No, the above image is NOT from a horror movie. 

An eerie picture of a baby is going viral on social media and the reason behind the photo will leave you in splits. 

Elise Bannister, mother of the baby installed a baby monitor in her child's room for safety. But she couldn't stop laughing her when she saw what her baby looked like on a baby monitor she recently purchased. 

The parent posted the picture on Twitter with a caption "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake". 

The baby looked like a doll lying in his crib, but his eyes are wide open and glowing with a blue light that makes the infant look like demonic. 

The image went viral immediately and netizens left some really amusing reactions. Some even shared their similar experiences. Take a look...

Spooky, right? 

