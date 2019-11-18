Netizens react hilariously as baby's 'demonic' photo goes viral
Spooky, right?
Netizens react hilariously as baby's 'demonic' photo goes viral
No, the above image is NOT from a horror movie.
An eerie picture of a baby is going viral on social media and the reason behind the photo will leave you in splits.
Elise Bannister, mother of the baby installed a baby monitor in her child's room for safety. But she couldn't stop laughing her when she saw what her baby looked like on a baby monitor she recently purchased.
We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ— Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019
The parent posted the picture on Twitter with a caption "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake".
The baby looked like a doll lying in his crib, but his eyes are wide open and glowing with a blue light that makes the infant look like demonic.
The image went viral immediately and netizens left some really amusing reactions. Some even shared their similar experiences. Take a look...
My screen flickered when I opened this pic.— it's funny cause I'm an ordained minister (@HunsuckerJenni) November 15, 2019
Mine rotated the picture 90° a few seconds after I opened it. Definitely possessed. pic.twitter.com/SWRhR9Ov9S— T.G. Wilkinson (@tgwilkinson) November 15, 2019
Me too pic.twitter.com/fvSFIRyBnY— Hailey (@hurricane_hails) November 15, 2019
Speaking of baby monitors... pic.twitter.com/mWcSbKzNBh— Emily (@ThatEmilyLady) November 15, 2019
I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7— Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019
Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy pic.twitter.com/T7iAtqCo2f— Todd Miller (@MillerTodd87) November 15, 2019
The picture turns when you click it.
I’m scared— ￼ (@HijaDe2Madre) November 15, 2019
