Netizens react hilariously as baby's 'demonic' photo goes viral

No, the above image is NOT from a horror movie.

An eerie picture of a baby is going viral on social media and the reason behind the photo will leave you in splits.

Elise Bannister, mother of the baby installed a baby monitor in her child's room for safety. But she couldn't stop laughing her when she saw what her baby looked like on a baby monitor she recently purchased.

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

The parent posted the picture on Twitter with a caption "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake".

The baby looked like a doll lying in his crib, but his eyes are wide open and glowing with a blue light that makes the infant look like demonic.

The image went viral immediately and netizens left some really amusing reactions. Some even shared their similar experiences. Take a look...

My screen flickered when I opened this pic. — it's funny cause I'm an ordained minister (@HunsuckerJenni) November 15, 2019

Mine rotated the picture 90° a few seconds after I opened it. Definitely possessed. pic.twitter.com/SWRhR9Ov9S — T.G. Wilkinson (@tgwilkinson) November 15, 2019

I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7 — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019

Yeah, it’s a common thing on these cameras apparently. My daughter was laying upside down, which made it even more creepy pic.twitter.com/T7iAtqCo2f — Todd Miller (@MillerTodd87) November 15, 2019

The picture turns when you click it. I’m scared — ￼ (@HijaDe2Madre) November 15, 2019

Spooky, right?