Netherlands: Three minors injured in stabbing incident in The Hague

Three people were injured in the stabbing incident at a busy shopping area, Grote Markstaat in the Dutch city of The Hague, the Netherlands on Friday night.

Three people injured in the incident were all minors. The perpetrator fled the scene and is still at large.

The Dutch police said that the manhunt is underway for a man aged between 45-50 years wearing a jogging suit. The police could not still ascertain the name or motive of the perpetrator.

Many videos were posted online which showed shoppers on the busy street running away frantically from the incident.

"I realized something was happening. I started running and I was in a panic because I couldn't find my mom," Emma Evers, told CNN.

This incident occurred hours after a male perpetrator killed two people, injured several others in a stabbing incident at London Bridge. He was eventually shot dead by the police officers.