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Netherlands returns 11th century Chola Copper Plates to India amid PM Modi’s visit; What is the significance of these plates?

The Leiden University Library in the Netherlands today restituted the 11th-century Chola Copper Plates to the Government of India in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 17, 2026, 08:09 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Netherlands returns 11th century Chola Copper Plates to India amid PM Modi’s visit; What is the significance of these plates?
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The Leiden University Library in the Netherlands today restituted the 11th-century Chola Copper Plates to the Government of India in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.

What is the significance of Chola Copper plates? 

An official release said that Chola Copper Plates, a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates, are royal charters issued by Chola Kings during the 11th century CE.

These charters formalise gifting of Anaimangalam village to a Buddha vihara called Chulamanivarma-vihara in
Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu. The Plates contain texts written in Tamil and Sanskrit.

The restitution of these Chola copper plates assumes significance since they are not merely artefacts of the past, but an invaluable story of India's heritage and civilization, the release said. The
homecoming of these plates has a deep emotional appeal for the people of India.

PM Modi says, ‘Joyous moment’

PM Modi described the return a joyous moment for every Indian. “A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the llth Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten," he said in a post on X.

"They relate to the great Rajendra
Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess," he added.

PM Modi thanked the Netherlands government and Leiden University in particular,where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century.

PM Modi is on a visit to the Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation tour.

(With ANI inputs)

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