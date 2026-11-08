Netanyahu suffers setback as Israel President picks Gadi Eisenkot to form new govt

Eisenkot will now get up to six weeks to negotiate with possible allies, finalise coalition agreements and secure parliament's approval to form the next government. The development follows last month's elections, which reshaped the political contest between Netanyahu and his rivals.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has asked Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot to form the country's next government after he secured majority support in the Knesset, in a major setback for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision was announced on Saturday after Herzog held consultations with representatives of political factions in the 120-member Knesset. Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff, received recommendations from lawmakers holding 67 seats, crossing the 61-seat threshold required for a working majority.

Eisenkot backed by 67 lawmakers

Eisenkot will now get up to six weeks to negotiate with possible allies, finalise coalition agreements and secure parliament's approval to form the next government. The development follows last month's elections, which reshaped the political contest between Netanyahu and his rivals.

The president also invited Eisenkot to the President's Residence for the mandate-conferral ceremony on Sunday, November 8, at 5 pm local time. Eisenkot drew support from the Jewish-led opposition bloc, made up of 48 seats across Yashar, Together, The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu. The Ra'am party gave eight seats, while the Arab-led Joint List recommended him with its 11 seats.

Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, received recommendations from lawmakers holding 46 seats. This was less than the 53-seat total of his right-wing bloc after the election, after the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party chose not to endorse any candidate.

The party's decision to stay out of recommending either Eisenkot or Netanyahu was a significant shift in its long-standing alliance with the incumbent prime minister. The recommendations put Eisenkot ahead of Netanyahu in the presidential consultations, clearing the way for him to get the mandate to form the next government.

What will happen next?

Once the mandate is formally handed over, Eisenkot will have up to six weeks to negotiate with possible coalition partners and form a government able to secure parliamentary approval. He will need to reach agreements with the parties that supported his candidacy and build a viable majority in the Knesset.

Eisenkot, a retired military chief who led the centrist Yashar bloc during the parliamentary elections, has also outlined a four-point framework for an emergency government. His proposals include recognising Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, upholding the Declaration of Independence, introducing universal national and military conscription, and dismantling the military and political wings of Hamas. The presidential decision marks a significant turn in Israel's political landscape, with Eisenkot now facing the job of turning the parliamentary recommendations into a working coalition government.