Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

Darjeeling landslide: At least 6 dead after bridge collapse, roads cut off; IMD warns of...

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...

Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Arjun Kapoor misses mom Mona Shourie more amid Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, pens heartfelt note: 'It’s gonna break me'

'Salman Khan should QUIT Bigg Boss': Fans are angry with star host 'favouring' Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhat, 'cornering' Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur

Nitish Kumar's minute-long 'folded hands' gesture during virtual meet with PM Modi goes viral, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival: Traffic restrictions, schedule; all about today

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, while stating that Israel's military will maintain control over territories in Gaza. He emphasised that disarmament will happen "either the easy way or the hard way," warning Hamas against delaying the process.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to disarm Hamas, either through US President Donald Trump's peace plan or military action. His statement comes a day after the Palestinian Group accepted parts of Trump's Gaza peace plan, including Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. 

Netanyahu vows to disarm Hamas amid Gaza peace talks

Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, while stating that Israel's military will maintain control over territories in Gaza.  He emphasised that disarmament will happen "either the easy way or the hard way," warning Hamas against delaying the process. 

"Israel's military will continue to hold territories it controls in Gaza, and Hamas will be disarmed in the plan's second phase, diplomatically, or through a military path by us. You heard Trump, he will not accept additional delay. In the second phase, Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarised. This will happen either diplomatically through Trump's plan or militarily by us. This will happen either the easy way or the hard way," Netanyahu said in a video message in Hebrew on Saturday night.
 

In the post on X, Netanyahu addressed his citizens and hoped for the return of all hostages. "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. It is not yet final, we are working on it diligently, and I hope, with God's help, that in the coming days, still during the Sukkot holiday, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the fallen alike, in one phase, while the IDF remains deep in the Strip and in the areas controlling it," the Israeli PM said.

Netanyahu's response to Trump's Gaza peace plan

Earlier, Netanyahu responded to Trump's statement last night, which called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, saying that Hamas' response to his plan shows that it is "ready for peace."The Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem announced that "in light of Hamas' response, Israel is preparing to immediately implement the first phase of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all hostages." "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles established by Israel that align with President Trump's vision," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the potential ceasefire comes two years after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm st
Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87
Sandhya Shantaram, veteran actress, V Shantaram's wife, passes away at 87
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash
IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet mystery girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter in Aryan Khan's directorial debut
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Meet girl who played Ghafoor's burqa-clad daughter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE