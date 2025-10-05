Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, while stating that Israel's military will maintain control over territories in Gaza. He emphasised that disarmament will happen "either the easy way or the hard way," warning Hamas against delaying the process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to disarm Hamas, either through US President Donald Trump's peace plan or military action. His statement comes a day after the Palestinian Group accepted parts of Trump's Gaza peace plan, including Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.



Netanyahu vows to disarm Hamas amid Gaza peace talks

Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, while stating that Israel's military will maintain control over territories in Gaza. He emphasised that disarmament will happen "either the easy way or the hard way," warning Hamas against delaying the process.



"Israel's military will continue to hold territories it controls in Gaza, and Hamas will be disarmed in the plan's second phase, diplomatically, or through a military path by us. You heard Trump, he will not accept additional delay. In the second phase, Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarised. This will happen either diplomatically through Trump's plan or militarily by us. This will happen either the easy way or the hard way," Netanyahu said in a video message in Hebrew on Saturday night.



In the post on X, Netanyahu addressed his citizens and hoped for the return of all hostages. "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. It is not yet final, we are working on it diligently, and I hope, with God's help, that in the coming days, still during the Sukkot holiday, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the fallen alike, in one phase, while the IDF remains deep in the Strip and in the areas controlling it," the Israeli PM said.



Netanyahu's response to Trump's Gaza peace plan



Earlier, Netanyahu responded to Trump's statement last night, which called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, saying that Hamas' response to his plan shows that it is "ready for peace."The Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem announced that "in light of Hamas' response, Israel is preparing to immediately implement the first phase of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all hostages." "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles established by Israel that align with President Trump's vision," the statement concluded.



Meanwhile, the potential ceasefire comes two years after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.



