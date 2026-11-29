Netanyahu offers rotation deal to let Eisenkot serve first as PM in unity government. Talks set for Sunday in Herzliya as Eisenkot faces Dec 6 deadline to form government.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Gadi Eisenkot are set to hold coalition talks on Sunday morning (local time) after the incumbent offered to step aside and allow his rival to serve as prime minister under a power-sharing arrangement.

The meeting, scheduled for 10am (1:30pm IST) at a hotel in the coastal city of Herzliya, comes amid efforts to form a government following inconclusive elections in late October. Neither of the two main political blocs secured a majority, leaving Eisenkot with the task of forming the next government.

Netanyahu's Likud party confirmed the meeting in a statement late on Saturday, reported by news agency AFP.

Netanyahu offers rotation deal

The proposed arrangement marks a significant shift for Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, who has offered to serve as alternate prime minister while Eisenkot takes the top post at the beginning of the government's term.

In a social media post on Saturday evening, Netanyahu called for the formation of a national unity government, citing security threats facing Israel and the need for political stability.

"Given the magnitude of the existential threat and the possibility that a government could be formed that lacks the ability to confront it, my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle that the largest party should lead, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term," he said.

Netanyahu also called on Eisenkot to begin immediate negotiations, urging both sides to show a willingness to make compromises.

Eisenkot seeks policy commitments

Responding to Netanyahu's proposal, Eisenkot said he was willing to assess whether the Likud was serious about forming a unity government but sought commitments on policy and governance.

In a statement, he said, "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours."

The Yashar party leader also invited Netanyahu and his negotiating team to hold discussions at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, where he was staying with his team.

Eisenkot said a detailed proposal covering substantive policy issues, including significant compromises in certain areas, had already been sent to Netanyahu through a secret channel established at the prime minister's request.

"To this very moment, we have received no response on these issues," he said, adding that his team had been seeking genuine negotiations for around three weeks but had faced "refusal and evasion."

Opponents reject unity offer

Netanyahu's proposal has drawn criticism from his political opponents, who have questioned his intentions and called for his removal from office.

Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, said the public had already decided against Netanyahu's government.

"The democratic majority has decided: this bloodstained, neglectful government must go. It is time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and remove Netanyahu this (upcoming) week," he said, reported AFP.

Former prime minister Yair Lapid also dismissed the offer, calling it "yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement."

Eisenkot's coalition still short of majority

Eisenkot has been attempting to bring together parties across the political spectrum to secure a parliamentary majority and end Netanyahu's tenure. However, his efforts have been complicated by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises that may be required to secure the support of ultra-Orthodox parties.

Yashar has so far reached coalition agreements with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party. The two parties' support, alongside Yashar, gives the grouping a combined strength of 36 lawmakers, still well short of the 61 seats required for a majority in Israel's 120-member parliament.

The negotiations with Likud could therefore prove crucial as Eisenkot works to meet the December 6 deadline for forming a government.