Netanyahu preparing to offer Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot PM post in rotational government, willing to serve second, amid efforts to form new Israel government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to offer Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot the position of prime minister in a rotational government, with Netanyahu willing to serve as the second prime minister, amid ongoing efforts to form a new government, The Times of Israel reported on Friday.

Citing Channel 13, the report said Netanyahu was preparing to announce his willingness to enter a power-sharing arrangement with Eisenkot, although officials within the Prime Minister's Office remain divided over the proposal.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the offer is expected to be conveyed through unofficial channels, allowing Likud to maintain plausible deniability, as divisions persist within the party over the terms of a potential arrangement.

However, Eisenkot remains sceptical of Netanyahu's proposals and is continuing preparations to swear in a government next week, Channel 13 reported.

Eisenkot reassures his partners

Eisenkot has reportedly assured his coalition partners, Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, that he would not form a unity government with Likud without their approval. Both leaders have signed coalition agreements with Yashar and ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, B'Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, who has publicly advocated a unity government with Likud, could oppose an Eisenkot-led government if it is formed before negotiations with Netanyahu are exhausted, according to senior figures in Eisenkot's bloc cited by Channel 13.

Bennett had earlier indicated his willingness to consider other, less desirable alternatives if coalition negotiations with Likud fail.

Race against December 6 deadline

The political manoeuvring comes as Eisenkot faces a tight parliamentary deadline, with his 28-day mandate from President Isaac Herzog set to expire on December 6. Together, Eisenkot's Yashar party, Golan's The Democrats, and Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu hold only 36 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Even with the backing of Bennett's B'Yachad party, the four-party bloc commands just 48 seats, leaving Eisenkot well short of a 61-seat majority and dependent on support from either Netanyahu's Likud, ultra-Orthodox factions, or Arab-majority parties like Ra'am to form a viable coalition.

Ra'am offers support in exchange for ministries

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reported that the Arab-majority Ra'am party has offered to support an Eisenkot-led government's security decisions throughout its proposed four-year term in exchange for ministerial positions and substantial investment in Arab communities.

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas has reportedly assured leaders in Eisenkot's bloc that the party would maintain "full coalition discipline", including on sensitive security matters such as West Bank regulations.

According to the Times of Israel, Ra'am is seeking cabinet positions for Abbas and the party's second-in-command, MK Yoav Segalovitz, alongside a comprehensive plan to tackle crime in Arab society and a five-year development programme for Arab towns and mixed cities, backed by tens of billions of shekels.

The party has also sought a national project to regulate construction, particularly in Arab communities in the Negev. Ra'am is reportedly prepared for some demands to be implemented gradually after the government is sworn in, provided Eisenkot commits to them.

The developments come as Abbas is expected to publicly recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation in an upcoming Channel 12 interview.