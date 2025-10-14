Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead

Twenty-six hostages were formally declared dead by Israeli authorities, based on forensics and intelligence.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Monday that four captives held by the group have died. According to the statement, their bodies are expected to be handed over later the same day, although no specific time for the transfer was provided.

The deceased captives were identified as Bipin Joshi, Guy Illouz, Yossi Sharabi, and Daniel Peretz. Reports indicate that Bipin Joshi was the only Hindu taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, conflict.

Abduction During the October 7 Attack

Joshi was working at a farm in southern Israel as part of a student training programme in agriculture. He was among a group of Nepali students kidnapped by Hamas during the surprise assault. He was also the only Hindu among the foreign nationals believed to have been captured.

During the attack, Joshi reportedly displayed remarkable bravery. According to The Times of Israel, he managed to deflect a grenade thrown by Hamas gunmen, saving the lives of several Israelis who were hiding with him in a safe room. Tragically, ten of his Nepali classmates were killed in the same incident.

Moments before being taken hostage, Joshi sent a series of messages to his cousin in Nepal. “If something happens to me, you have to take care of my family. Be strong and always look toward the future,” he wrote.

Glimpse Through Video Evidence

For months, there was no trace of Joshi until Israeli forces recovered a video from Gaza earlier this year. The footage, believed to have been recorded weeks after his kidnapping, was later shown to his family.

The 30-second video shows Joshi introducing himself, apparently under Hamas’s direction. “My name is Bipin Joshi. I am from Nepal. I am 23 years old. I came here for the ‘Learn and Earn’ programme. I am a student,” he says calmly.

Joshi’s family said the video gave them renewed hope. “It was an anchor of firm faith that he is still alive,” a relative told local media.

About Bipin Joshi

Bipin Joshi was a 23-year-old agriculture student from Nepal who travelled to Israel in September 2023 for an agricultural training placement. He was one of 17 Nepali students selected by the Israeli Embassy in Kathmandu under its flagship 'Learn and Earn' programme.

The students were placed at Kibbutz Alumim, a farming community near the Gaza border. On 7 October 2023, Hamas launched its deadly assault, killing civilians, foreign workers, and students. At Kibbutz Alumim alone, 22 Israelis and 35 others in the surrounding area were murdered.