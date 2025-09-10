Nepalese Army arrests 27 suspects in Gen Z-led protests, recovers NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash; what protesters demand?

The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday. According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.



27 arrests, NRs 3.37 million cash recovered



In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects. In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times. The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals.



The Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country. In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today. Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11). The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation. The Army, in its statement, also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation in helping maintain order, while offering condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests. It also warned that "lawless individuals and groups" had infiltrated the movement and were engaging in dangerous criminal activities, including arson, looting, violent assaults, and even attempted rape."The Nepal Army expresses its gratitude to all citizens for their continued support in fulfilling its responsibility to maintain peace and security in the country in the current difficult situation.



Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned from his post amid the growing protests. The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns. Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.



Key demands of the protesters:



- Dissolve the current House of Representatives due to loss of public trust

- Amend or rewrite the Constitution with citizen, expert, and youth participation

- Conduct new, fair, and direct elections after the interim period

- Establish a directly elected executive leadership

- Investigate looted assets from the past 30 years and nationalise illegal properties

- Reform and restructure key institutions: education, health, justice, security, and communications



(With inputs from ANI)