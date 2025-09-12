Nepal Unrest: When interim contender Sushila Karki's husband hijacked plane with 19 onboard, included actor Mala Sinha

Sushila Karki, Nepal's former Chief Justice and one of the frontrunners to lead a proposed interim government following the unrest in the nation, is married to politician Durga Prasad Subedi who was involved in a plane hijacking 52 years back. Let's discuss details.

Sushila Karki, Nepal's former Chief Justice and one of the frontrunners to lead a proposed interim government following the unrest in the nation, is married to politician Durga Prasad Subedi who was involved in a plane hijacking 52 years back. Back in 1973, Subedi was a youth leader of the Nepali Congress. Interestingly, as per a report by Times of India, the mastermind of the hijack was Girija Prasad Koirala — who went on to become Nepal's Prime Minister for four terms.

The 1973 hijacking

According to a report by TOI, on June 10, 1973, Durga Prasad Subedi, along with Nagendra Dhungel and Basanta Bhattarai, boarded a 19-seater aircraft in Nepal's Biratnagar. The Kathmandu-bound plane was carrying Rs 30 lakh in Indian currency from India. Among the passengers were the actor couple CP Lohani and Indian film star Mala Sinha. The hijackers forced the pilot to land in Bihar's Forbesganj, where five other conspirators were waiting. The group unloaded three boxes of cash, and later the plane took off with the remaining passengers.

As per the TOI report, the group was raising funds for an "armed struggle" against the monarchy under King Mahendra.

ALSO READ | Sushila Karki named interim head of Nepal amid unrest, says, 'Gen Z trusted me...'