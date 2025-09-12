Nepal Unrest: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to be interim Prime Minister

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will be the country's interim Prime Minister, following the unrest that prompted the collapse of the former PM KP Sharma Oli-led government.

Sushila Karki is set to be the country's first female Prime Minister. The decision to appoint Karki as the interim Prime Minister comes after Gen Z protestors held rounds of talks with the Nepalese Army and President Ram Chandra Poudel. Following the discussions, the protestors' demands of dissolving the Parliament and appointing Karki as the interim PM were accepted.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki scripted history by becoming Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017. Born on June 7, 1952, Karki is the eldest of seven children. After completing law education, she began her legal career in 1979. She was appointed as a Senior Advocate in 2007, followed by her appointment as an ad-hoc judge of Nepal's Supreme Court in 2009 and later as a permanent judge in 2010.

Sushila Karki earned a Bachelor's degree in law from Tribhuvan University, Nepal, and a Master's Degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh in 1975.

Nepal's parliament dissolved

Nepal's parliament was dissolved amid widespread Gen Z protests against corruption and political instability, following the Prime Minister's forced resignation a few days prior. This dissolution, while a key demand of the protesters, has sparked debate as some political parties call for a constitutional resolution and civil society urges adherence to legal procedures for the dissolution of Parliament.

Gen Z leaders who spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal had demanded that the Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people.

With inputs from ANI

