Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

As per The Kathmandu Post, citing a co-spokesperson for Nepal Police, Ramesh Thapa said, the fatalities include one Indian national and three police personnel.

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal has claimed 51 lives, as per the latest figures released by the country's Ministry of Health and Population on Friday. Of these, 30 individuals were killed by gunshots, while 21 others succumbed to burns, wounds, and other injuries, the ministry confirmed.

Out of the total deceased, 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj has also started to release the dead bodies of the Gen Z protestors following autopsies.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till 5 pm today and will again be imposed from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, the meeting for the establishment of the interim government is scheduled to take place today.

The meeting will take place at the official residence of the President of Nepal, Sital Niwas, in Kathmandu.

This gathering comes amid Gen Z-led protests and political uncertainty in the country following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

One of the key agendas of the meeting is expected to be discussions around the formation of an interim government and the possible appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Om Prakash Aryal, who has been actively coordinating with Karki in recent days, stated that the former Chief Justice is expected to first meet with senior advocate Baburam Kunwar, legal adviser to Nepal's President, before holding crucial discussions with the President himself.

If a consensus is reached, Karki could be sworn in as the head of the interim cabinet later today, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The support for Karki comes at a time when frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity has ignited widespread protests since September 8, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after widespread protests across the nation.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.

