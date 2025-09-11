Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they

Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich entertainer for all-ages, Adipurush makers should learn how to respect itihasa

Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns him to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border

Thirteen convicts who escaped Gaur Jail in Nepal on September 9 were arrested in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after crossing the Indo-Nepal border, India Today reported, citing officials.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Thirteen convicts who escaped Gaur Jail in Nepal on September 9 were arrested in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after crossing the Indo-Nepal border, India Today reported, citing officials. The prisoners were among thousands who ran away after the Gen Z protestors stormed jails during unrest in the country. 

The arrests were made in a joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Bihar Police after alerts were issued along the Indo-Nepal border following tensions in the neighbouring country. The arrested inmates have been identified as  Jitendra Giri, Ganesh Sah, Santosh Ram, Randhir Yadav, Vivek Mishra, Rajan Sah Sonar, Ajay Yadav, Rajesh Patel, Mohan Sah, Monu Jaiswal, Rakesh Kumar, Munif Kumar Yadav and Sudhir Kumar Mahato, as per the India Today report. 

Meanwhile, the Nepal police have been informed about the arrests. According to the officials, the convicts will be handed over to the Nepal police once legal procedures are complete. As per the report, the unrest in Nepal prompted the escape of over 15,000 prisoners from jails across all 77 districts. 

Gen Z vs Nepo kids 

At least 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported. The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army. Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ | From designer clothes, handbags to international trips: A look at lavish lifestyle of Nepal's 'nepo babies'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters
From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for
Dhanashree Verma gets into heated argument with Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall, insists she gets work for talen
Dhanashree Verma gets into heated argument with Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall
Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich entertainer for all-ages, Adipurush makers should learn how to respect itihasa
Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich film
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Tata vs Tesla: Which EV maker has bigger charging hub in Mumbai?
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE