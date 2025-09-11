Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border

Thirteen convicts who escaped Gaur Jail in Nepal on September 9 were arrested in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after crossing the Indo-Nepal border, India Today reported, citing officials.

Thirteen convicts who escaped Gaur Jail in Nepal on September 9 were arrested in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after crossing the Indo-Nepal border, India Today reported, citing officials. The prisoners were among thousands who ran away after the Gen Z protestors stormed jails during unrest in the country.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Bihar Police after alerts were issued along the Indo-Nepal border following tensions in the neighbouring country. The arrested inmates have been identified as Jitendra Giri, Ganesh Sah, Santosh Ram, Randhir Yadav, Vivek Mishra, Rajan Sah Sonar, Ajay Yadav, Rajesh Patel, Mohan Sah, Monu Jaiswal, Rakesh Kumar, Munif Kumar Yadav and Sudhir Kumar Mahato, as per the India Today report.

Meanwhile, the Nepal police have been informed about the arrests. According to the officials, the convicts will be handed over to the Nepal police once legal procedures are complete. As per the report, the unrest in Nepal prompted the escape of over 15,000 prisoners from jails across all 77 districts.

Gen Z vs Nepo kids

At least 31 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported. The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army. Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

With inputs from ANI

