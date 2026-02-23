Nepal Tragic Accident: Bus travelling from western Pokhara to Kathmandu plunges into Trishuli River; 18 passengers including New Zealand, Japan nationals killed

In a tragic incident in Nepal, a bus travelling from western Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli River in the central district of Dhading early Monday, killing at least 18 people, while 26 people were injured and rushed to different local hospitals.

In a tragic incident in Nepal, a bus travelling from western Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli River in the central district of Dhading early Monday, killing at least 18 people, while 26 people were injured and rushed to different local hospitals. Among those killed in the accident, one male passenger is from New Zealand. One Japanese and a Dutch national, both women, were among those injured in the incident.

Here's what happened

The bus carrying 44 passengers plunged about 300 metres below the road to the riverbank at around 1:30 am on Monday in the Bhaisigauda area of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality. The crash site is at Chinadhara near Charaundi in ward 3 of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality. The cause of the accident is not known so far.

Army, Police carried out Rescue operation

Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue work. Authorities said the operation was hampered by nighttime conditions, difficult terrain, and a lack of rescue equipment. As per the police, the first phase of the rescue operation was completed at around 6:30 am.