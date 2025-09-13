Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5, announces President Ramchandra Paudel

The protests, led largely by young demonstrators in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal and Birgunj, began after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity. But now, the country is shifting towards a state of normalcy.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5, announces President Ramchandra Paudel
Image credit: Reuters
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday announced that elections will be held within the next six months. Following the Gen Z protest, which claimed the lives of 51 people, injured more than 1,300, and led to the escape of thousands of prisoners, as per Al Jazeera, Paudel asked for cooperation from people for the elections to be held on March 5.

"After a difficult and hard struggle, a peaceful solution has emerged in the extremely uncomfortable, hostile and frightening situation of the country. The constitution has been preserved, the parliamentary system has been preserved and the federal democratic republic has been established. The people have got the opportunity to move forward on the path of a more advanced democracy by holding the elections to the House of Representatives within 6 months," the statement read.

"Therefore, I sincerely appeal to all parties to cooperate in the work of pleasing the people and holding the elections to be held on March 5 by making good use of the opportunity obtained with great tact," the statement added. Earlier in the day, Nepali citizens gathered outside Bouddhanath Stupa on Saturday evening to hold a candle march in memory of those who lost their lives during the recent anti-corruption protests across the country. People from all walks of life, students, monks, activists, and local residents, lit candles and stood in silence to show solidarity with the victims. Nepali Congress MP Abhishek Pratap  Shah on Saturday filed an FIR against former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in New Baneshwor Police through the Chief District Officer, Dilkumar Tamang of Kapilvastu.

This comes after massive GenZ protests following the social media ban and alleged corruption, which prompted Oli to resign. Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrived at the civil hospital on Saturday to meet the injured Gen Z protestors. A huge press pool and supporters were seen surrounding the PM's convoy. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 51 people have died so far in the youth-led demonstrations that erupted across Nepal on September 8. Of these, 30 were killed by gunshots, while 21 died from burns, wounds, and other injuries.

Nepal Police co-spokesperson Ramesh Thapa said the dead included one Indian national and three police personnel. At least 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday. The hospital has also started releasing the bodies of the protestors after completing autopsies.

The protests, led largely by young demonstrators in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal and Birgunj, began after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity. But now, the country is shifting towards a state of normalcy after days of violent protest, as the nationwide curfew had been ended on Saturday, a day after the former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister.

With the restrictions lifted, public transportation resumed service this morning, and long-distance buses from Kathmandu to various parts of the country have also begun their journeys. Earlier in the day, Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrived at the civil hospital on Saturday to meet the injured Gen Z protesters. A huge press pool and supporters were seen surrounding the PM's convoy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki for assuming charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, expressing confidence that she will lead the neighbouring country toward peace and stability. "Nepal is a close friend of Bharat. I hope the Interim PM will ensure stability," the Prime Minister said in his address in Imphal. PM Modi also noted that Sushila Karki will be the first woman PM of Nepal, emphasising that it's a good example of women's empowerment.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal. Sushila ji's taking oath as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a very good example of women's empowerment," PM Modi said. He also praised the youths of Nepal for keeping the "democratic values supreme," noting the efforts of Gen Z to restore normalcy after the protests.

"Today, I will praise every person in Nepal who has kept the democratic values supreme even in such an unstable environment...For the last few days, Nepal's youth have been working hard to clean and paint the roads of Nepal. I have also seen their pictures on social media." PM Modi said.

He added that Nepal's youth "positive work", such as cleaning and painting the roads, is a clear indication of Nepal's new rise. "Their positive thinking and positive work are not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal's new rise. I wish Nepal all the best for its bright future," PM Modi said. Sushila Karki was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

ALSO READ | Nepal Unrest: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to be interim Prime Minister

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

