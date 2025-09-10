Nepal's Unrest: A jolt to India's neighborhood policy

The images were powerful: a house on fire, a political career destroyed, and a capital city led by angry youth finding their voice. Nepal’s PM K.P. Sharma Oli’s resignation is not isolated but part of a series of upheavals in our neighborhood.

The images were powerful: a house on fire, a political career destroyed, and a capital city led by angry youth finding their voice. Nepal’s PM K.P. Sharma Oli’s resignation is not isolated but part of a series of upheavals in our neighborhood. From Kabul to Colombo, Dhaka to Kathmandu, the pattern is clear—growing anger has toppled governments and forced leaders to flee. For India, this is a serious geopolitical challenge that needs a fresh role and strategy in the region. The chain reaction started with the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The Afghan government collapsed in days, and the Taliban took power. The lesson was clear: outside support cannot save a regime that has lost people’s trust.

It showed how weak and fragile states built on corruption and neglect can easily fall. Next, the crisis moved to Sri Lanka in July 2022. A long economic crisis from mismanagement and debt turned into a political collapse. With shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, people stormed the presidential palace. The image of citizens inside the halls of power forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee and resign, showing how economic desperation can spark political revolution. The domino effect reached Bangladesh in August 2024. Protests that began over a quota system for government jobs soon turned into a mass movement against the 15-year rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. When thousands marched on her residence, she was forced to resign and take refuge in India. This showed that even a powerful government that had long suppressed dissent can fall when public anger reaches its peak.

Now, it’s Nepal’s turn. The unrest began with a ban on social media, but the real cause was frustration with corrupt and disconnected leaders. The youth, or Gen Z, used the same platforms to organize protests, demanding not just a policy change but a new political system. The burning of Oli’s residence and other buildings was a symbolic rejection of the old guard.

The Broader Implications for India

For India, these events bring a unique and complex challenge. Our foreign policy has so far depended on history, trade, and countering China’s influence, but the current crises demand a new approach. First, the idea of a stable neighborhood is broken as we can no longer assume our neighbors' politics are secure. Today, youth-led, digital movements can quickly topple governments; these are not old political fights but populist uprisings fueled by social and economic problems, capable of bypassing traditional systems and shaking power at its roots. Second, these crises show how our region is weak against economic shocks and bad governance. The collapse in Sri Lanka proved that economic mismanagement can create serious geopolitical problems, while in Bangladesh and Nepal, protests arose from anger over corruption and lack of jobs. As India grows, its success depends on safe trade routes, smooth supply chains, and regional prosperity, making an unstable neighborhood a direct threat to India’s ambitions. Third, these events make India’s rivalry with China more complicated, as China has been investing and building influence in these countries for years. The political crises may give Beijing a chance to expand further, but since these are people-led uprisings, new governments might avoid high-debt projects tied to China’s past deals.

A New Path Forward

India’s response must be more balanced than before. It cannot be seen as siding with one party or family. The focus should be on supporting democracy, good governance, and economic stability, while also engaging with the new generation of leaders and activists shaping these nations’ future. This means shifting from "government-to-government" diplomacy to "people-to-people" engagement. It means giving humanitarian aid and economic help without political conditions, being a reliable partner in crises, and standing as a champion of democracy when under threat.

