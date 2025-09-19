Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal's ousted PM KP Sharma Oli makes first appearance since resigning after GenZ protest, now lives in rented house in...

Nepal's Gen Z led a massive protest against corruption. After ten days of resignation, Nepal's ousted KP Sharma Oli made his first appearance in public, and was spotted near his rented house.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Nepal's ousted PM KP Sharma Oli makes first appearance since resigning after GenZ protest, now lives in rented house in...
Nepal's Gen Z led a massive protest against corruption as an aftermath of social media ban, that led to a 'historic' regime change. Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli was pressurised to resign, and had since not seen in the public. He was speculated to had left the country as protesters turned violent, burning political infrastructure, politicians residences and beating ministers and thier families. After Nepal's government's fall, Sushila Karki was sworn in as the interim PM of the country. 

After ten days of resignation, Nepal's ousted KP Sharma Oli made his first appearance in public.  In his latest appearance on 19 September, he was seen when he was flown by an army helicopter from the Shivpuri military barracks to Bhaktapur, where currently he is living in a rented house.

Ex-PM Oli living in a rented house

As Nepal's leader, he lived in the official residence of the prime minister, located in capital Kathmandu's Baluwatar.  After the Gen-Z protests on September 8th and 9th, KP Sharma Oli resigned. Oli submitted his resignation to President Ram Chandra Poudel, which was accepted on September 10. Following his resignation, he left the Prime Minister's official residence by an army helicopter.

Protesters set ablaze his private home in Kathmandu, his ancestral home in Jhapa, and his home in Damak. After being ousted, he had no place to live. Oli and other ministers took refuge in the army's Shivapuri barracks. While, search was going on for an another rented house for him.

Oli has now being transported to the rented house by an army helicopter. He was greeted by his supporters present at his rented house.

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, offers condolences, reaffirms India's support to ‘restore peace’

